ECS enjoyed live concert in the City

Following the success of its Easter concert, for which All Saints’ Church was filled to capacity by a very enthusiastic audience, Eastbourne Choral Society went on to perform the same programme in London last Saturday, April 8.

This formed part of the well-established and prestigious Brandenburg Choral Festival’s Spring Season, which showcases many of the best choirs in the country, so ECS was delighted to be invited to take part.

Two coachloads of choristers set off from Eastbourne at 9.30 on a rather misty morning, heading for St Sepulchre-without-Newgate in the City of London and arriving in plenty of time for lunch.

A surprising number of eateries turned out to be open in the City on a Saturday: suitably fortified, the choir then settled to an afternoon rehearsal, relishing the opportunity to work with soloists and orchestra in a setting conducive to the highest possible quality of music-making. There was plenty of time, after an inspiring and enjoyable rehearsal, to stroll around the City or down to the river, the late afternoon being warm and sunny.

Appropriately enough, St Sepulchre’s is known as the National Musicians’ Church, and is where Sir Henry Wood learned to play the organ. Founded in 1137, the chuch’s position just outside the north-west gate of the city not only made it a useful starting point for crusaders, it also mirrored that of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Conscious of the church’s association with many famous musicians, and inspired by the building’s excellent acoustics and glorious heritage, ECS gave of its best in performing Mozart’s Requiem and Haydn’s Nelson Mass. The choir was delighted to be joined once again by the four professional soloists who had performed at its All Saints’ concert, and by the Brandenburg Festival Sinfonia, all under the direction of the choir’s own John Hancorn. The highly appreciative audience included the actress Jenny Agutter and the Festival’s Artistic Director, Bob Porter, who immediately invited the choir to take part in the Festival’s future seasons.

After the excitement of taking part in such a major event, ECS will resume rehearsals on Tuesday 25th April in preparation for its summer concert on July 8, which will feature John Rutter’s The Sprig of Thyme, operetta and songs from the shows, in a programme entitled Music for a Summer’s Evening.

Full details of this and other events available at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

