Eastbourne choir shines in festival

At midday on Friday April 28 the members of one of Eastbourne’s smallest choirs boarded a comfortable 19-seater coach bound for St Paul’s Church near London’s Covent Garden.

They had been selected to perform there in the Brandenburg Choral Festival. Their founder-conductor, Elizabeth Muir-Lewis, made sure they arrived in time for a final rehearsal, and at 6pm they were ‘onstage’ surrounded by plaques commemorating such distinguished actors as Anna Neagle, Kenneth More, Ellen Terry and Michael Redgrave, for St Paul’s is the famous ‘Actors’ Church.’

A large audience arrived. They had paid up to £23 per ticket, and were seated on unyielding pews, but they received a really thorough printed programme. On the stroke of 6pm pianist Jenny Beckwith began an excerpt from Mendelssohn’s Elijah, and the first half continued with music by Caldara, Paisiello, Schubert, Purcell, Victoria, Mozart and Fulleylove.

What made this recital different was the fact that Elizabeth had sufficient confidence in her eight singers to have them sing solos where appropriate. Shirlene Billeness delivered Dido’s aria Ah Belinda most movingly; then Julia McBain and Mary Reilly were loudly applauded for Purcell’s Sound the Trumpet. Julia also gave a fine account of Paisiello’s Nel cor piu non mi sento, from the late eighteenth century.

Well chosen poetry readings by Iona Taylor and Ann Gregory were interspersed between the songs. The compilers of the programme deserve praise for printing not only the two Shakespeare Sonnets, but also far more of Tennyson’s Lotus Eaters than was actually recited.

Part Two began with an excerpt from Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, and included music by Whitacre and Elgar.

There was more fine singing, solo work and subtle pianism. And as a tribute to choir member Margaret Whitehead, who died recently far too young, Ann and Iona gave worthy accounts of some of her witty poems. Rutter’s Gaelic Blessing provided an appropriate conclusion to a thoroughly successful evening. Eastbourne can be proud of the achievement. By Robin Gregory.