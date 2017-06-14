Eastbourne band goes scientific

Join The Equatorial Group for an adults-only open evening at the Observatory Science Centre in Herstmonceux tomorrow evening - Saturday June 17 from 7pm.

This will be the first evening of its kind as the band plays in the “incredible” setting of The Equatorial Group of historic telescopes in their distinctive copper domes - from where it get its name. Andy Tourle commented: “It’s an honour to be the first band to provide the music for one of these special events, let’s make it a night to remember!” Tickets £8.25 on the door.