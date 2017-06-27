Don’t miss this final chance to enjoy a rare musical talent

There was the royal wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer, the first London Marathon, the opening of Cats in the West End and at the Winter Garden John Mann took to the Eastbourne stage for the first time ever.

The year was 1981 and John has been entertaining the town every summer since.

Now in 2017, 36 years later, John may be making his final appearance on the Winter Garden stage on Sunday July 16 as the Grade II listed building closes in October as part of the Devonshire Park Development. While John may return to the theatre when it re-opens, for now this is the final chance to see this well-loved showman and musician in Eastbourne.

Of his incredible achievements over a career that spans over 60 years in the entertainment industry John said: “It will be a sad occasion having played the final performance on Sunday July 16. I must be one of the longest performers to have appeared at the Winter Garden consecutively over 36 years. But how lucky I have been to have a place in the history of music making and to still have an Appreciation Society of 500 members plus that will remain and keep my legacy going.” Tickets £7 available on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

After the show the John Mann Appreciation Society is holding its annual summer tea party at the Winter Garden and have opened this event to non-members so anyone can attend. For more information see the website www.johnmann.eu.