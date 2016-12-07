Don’t miss out on this Christmas performance from X Factor finalist

X Factor live show finalist Andrew Newey will be singing at Eastbourne Bandstand on the last day of the Christmas Market, which is December 18.

Andrew, also a six time West End performer and Abbey Road solo recording artist, lives in Eastbourne and is “delighted to be part of the bandstand’s Xmas Factor.”

He commented: “I moved here from London two years ago, and I have had a wonderful welcome to the town where I sing at several hotels in addition to continuing my national and international singing work. In warmer times I was asked to sing at Airbourne on the beach in the summer but sadly I was working away. So I am very much looking forward to wrapping up warm for my open air debut in Eastbourne.”

Originally from the north of England, Andrew trained as a singer at the Italia Conti Academy in London. A professional singer for over 25 years now, he has performed in six West End musicals including Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Pirates Of Penzance and Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium in which he played the title role.

He recently made his big screen debut in Miss Saigon Live in which he was part of the alumni finale cast celebrating 25 years of the show.

On British television he was a featured singer at the star-studded British Academy Awards (BBC), and performed two solo numbers on The Tim Rice Special (BBC).

An X Factor live show finalist with vocal group The Unconventionals, Andrew performed alongside Lionel Richie, Leona Lewis and Take That, and subsequently supported Westlife at Wembley Arena and Tom Jones at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Other television appearances include This Morning, GMTV and The Sharon Osbourne Show. The Unconventionals - a six piece harmony band which competed in the same year as Leona Lewis in the third series in 2006 - released their acclaimed album Flower To The People and four singles.

As a recording artist Andrew has recently enjoyed extensive airplay on BBC Radio 2 and recorded solo material at the world famous Abbey Road Studios.

