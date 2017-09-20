Discover The Seasons with Eastbourne Choral Society

Eastbourne Choral Society will host a day’s workshop devoted to discovering Haydn’s The Seasons, on Saturday September 30. This event will be held at All Saints’ Church Hall, Grange Road, and all choral singers are invited.

After the welcome and coffee at 10.15am, the workshop will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and will feature in-depth exploration of this major work. The choir’s musical director, John Hancorn, will be joined in leading the workshop by guest speaker Richard Wigmore, whose talk will enhance his listeners’ understanding and appreciation of The Seasons, whether as singers or audience.

A former professional singer, Richard now works as a freelance writer, broadcaster and lecturer. He writes for Gramophone, BBC Music Magazine and other journals, appears frequently on Radio 3′s CD Review, and is in demand for pre-concert talks at prestigious venues such as the South Bank and Wigmore Hall.

Everyone is welcome, either to take part as a singer, or to listen to the choir and to Richard Wigmore’s talk. For participants and audience alike, the workshop promises to be both enjoyable and insightful. The cost for the day is £15 to include hire of a score. Further information, booking form, and details of the choir’s subsequent performance of The Seasons on December 2, can be found at eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.