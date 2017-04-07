Daphne’s Flight lands in Hailsham

Five female folk artists are making a welcome return more than two decades after releasing a much loved debut album.

Christine Collister, Melanie Harrold, Julie Matthews, Helen Watson and Chris While have all recorded albums under their own name but came together for a special release under the name of Daphne’s Flight.

Now the quintet have re-united with a stunning new release and will play Hailsham Pavilion on May 13.

Daphne’s Flight first took of at the Cambridge Folk Festival in 1995.

A widely acclaimed UK tour and a prestigious date at London’s Union Chapel soon followed. The project has been seen as marking a turning point in the role of women within the English folk movement.

Their second album ‘Knows Time, Knows Change’ will be released by Fledg’ling Records on Friday May 5.

The repertoire crosses a huge range of topics and genres, blending folk, blues, jazz and pop whilst also dipping into new and vibrant arrangements of classic songs like Elvis Costello’s ‘Shipbuilding’. All are woven together with striking harmonies and supported by a range of instrumentation and percussion.

The music is a unique and magical blend of their five individual styles, combining of simplicity with sensitivity as on their debut recording, but now with a powerful new layer of weight and gravitas.

To book tickets call the box office on 01323 841414. For more information email : info@hailshampavilion.co.uk.

