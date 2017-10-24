Curved Air back on tour and firing on all cylinders

The amazing Curved Air was originally formed in 1969, a ground-breaking progressive art-rock band featuring the powerful combination of Sonja Kristina’s remarkable voice together with virtuoso musicians from mixed artistic backgrounds.

Curved Air’s style took in classical, folk, and electronic music, and the resulting sound was a mixture of progressive rock, folk rock, and fusion with classical elements. This was one of the first bands ever to feature a violin. Reformed in 2008 after 18 years break, Curved Air’s concert and festival appearances continue to thrill a steadily increasing audience. Today the band is still fronted by Sonja Kristina who regularly topped the British Music Female Vocalist polls in those early years and there are exciting new recruits like the Yehudi Menhuin-schooled violinist Paul Sax.

Curved Air comes to Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday November 4 at 8pm. Tickets £20 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk