Contrasting styles and song from Polyphony in concert

Polyphony Voices In Harmony with director Sue Barrett and guest vocalist Graham Rowsell have been rehearsing ‘Extreme Polyphony.’

This promises to be an inspiring pot-pourri of varied songs which will include the sacred, serene, secular, ridiculous, and amusing, all different and contrasting. The songs will be in varied styles such as ragtime, modern, country, requiem, spiritual, a cappella or accompanied by Jenny Beckwith.

Extreme Polyphony will be held in All Saints’ Chapel, Meads, on Sunday May 21 and the Mayor of Eastbourne will support this event.

Doors open at 7pm when tickets can be purchased at £6.50. For advance tickets at £5.50 apply in person at Bonners Music Store Eastbourne or Eastbourne Blind Society, Longstone Road.

For additional relaxation there will be a bar and an Extreme charity raffle with ticket proceeds going to the Eastbourne Blind Society.