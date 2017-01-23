Constrasting talents at the Lamb Folk Club next week

The Lamb Folk Club presents a doubleheader on Wednesday February 1 with two accomplished but contrasting singer songwriters on one bill.

First up will be Ado Matheson whose captivating vocals and beautiful songs evoke powerful images of his homeland on the Western Isles of Scotland.

Ado was brought up on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. His father was a Gaelic singer and songwriter performing at concerts and gatherings throughout Scotland and his grandfather was crowned the Celtic Bard in recognition of his writing in the 1950’s.

Ado has been playing music since he was a young boy going on to perform as singer and lead guitarist with various rock bands during his teenage years on the island.

Over the years Ado has written his own material and performed his music live at many venues and art centres. He is a passionate performer and his songs are a collection of vivid memories, dreams and reflections inspired by his upbringing.

Completing the line-up is Mike Reinstein, a fine guitarist and engaging performer with the ability to switch effortlessly between poignancy, edginess and wry humour. Mike’s songwriting has been likened to that of Jake Thackray and Leon Rosselson and his latest CD, A Long March Home, confirms his reputation as a master of wordplay.

All welcome, the doors open at 7.30pm, and admission is £6. For more info call 01323 728268.

