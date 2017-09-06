Concert in aid of church murals

On September 16 at 6pm in Berwick Church, the Sussex Song Makers directed by Elizabeth Muir-Lewis, will perform a concert in aid of the famous Berwick Church Murals.

The programme will be an exciting mix of ensembles, duets and solos.

Works by composers such as Caldara, Paisiello, Monteverdi, Bach, Elgar, and Liszt will be performed by this popular ensemble.

What makes this group different is that the music is embellished by complimentary poetry which will be read by Nicholas Chisholm, with poems by Byron, Keats, Bach himself, John Betjeman and TS Eliot.

The concert is called From Bach to Betjeman and will be heard next year in London during the Brandenburg choral Festival.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available in the interval.

The church is renowned for the extensive 20th Century murals which cover the nave walls, chancel arch, screen and pulpit.

These were painted during the Second World War by the Bloomsbury artists, Duncan Grant, Vanessa Bell and Quentin Bell.