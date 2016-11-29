Concentus singing Christmas

Concentus, Eastbourne’s friendly and diverse choir, is all set to get everyone in the seasonal mood with a packed calendar of festive entertainment this year.

Under the leadership of musical director Adrian White, choir members will perform lively concerts of modern, classical, and traditional favourites.

Concerts are at 4pm at St Leonard’s Church Seaford on December 10, and St Saviour’s Church Eastbourne on December 17.

Priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16’s, tickets for these events are available on the door, from the box office (01323) 643358, Newberry Tulley Estate Agents at 53 Church Street Seaford, Semantics at 33 Grove Road Eastbourne, Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.concentus.ticketsource.co.uk.

You can also catch the choir entertaining the Christmas shoppers with carols at Broad Street, Seaford from 12 noon this Saturday (December 3) and from 1.30pm in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre on Sunday December 11.

