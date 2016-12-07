Con Brio gets festive at UGT

Take a break from Christmas shopping at the Under Ground Theatre with morning coffee and music on Saturday December 17.

One of the venue’s favourite bands Con Brio will present their Christmas Jazz Concert from 10am until midday with a unique blend of jazz, soul and blues, mixed with a hint of folk and a dash of rock’n’roll.

Alongside their usual repertoire, Christmas songs will be given the Con Brio treatment - classic tunes played in a dfferent way and all with the same instrument swapping fluidity that always makes the band such a draw. Entry is free.

