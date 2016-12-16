Con Brio at UGT

Escape the Christmas shopping crowd at the Under Ground Theatre on Saturday morning with Con Brio.

From 10-12 midday, the band will perform their unique blend of jazz, soul and blues, with a hint of folk and a dash of rock’n’roll, and a Christmassy vibe.

Leader John Purcell will again be displaying his wide-ranging talents on piano, saxophone, and fiddle, alongside Eleanor Drinkall (double bass), Anna Purcell (vocals, piano, ukulele), and Callum Mulholland (guitar, piano), with Aiden Purdeyon on drums. Free entry.

