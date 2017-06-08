Comedian’s take on songs of Tom Lehrer

Following sell-out shows in London’s West End, award-winning musical comedian Adam Kay presents his take on the legendary songbook of Tom Lehrer in The Remains of Tom Lehrer at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne. on Saturday June 10, 7.45pm.

Lehrer’s satirical songs have delighted (and at times horrified) audiences for decades including; the wonderfully dark humour of Poisoning Pigeons in the Park, The Masochism Tango and perhaps most famously The Elements Song which lists all the known elements of the time set to the tune of the Major-General’s Song from The Pirates of Penzance by Gilbert and Sullivan.

Tom Lehrer is a retired American singer-songwriter, satirist, and mathematician who has lectured on mathematics and musical theatre. He was considered a child prodigy and entered Harvard aged just 15 as a Mathematics undergraduate.

He is best known for the pithy, humorous songs he recorded in the 1950s and 1960s. His style was to parody forms of popular songs, in this production classics are revisited from a contemporary perspective, as well as unearthing songs never before performed.

This show, which comes to Eastbourne for the first time ever is presented by Adam Kay, a former doctor who swapped his white coat for a microphone and has never looked back. He is a writer as well as a performer and his first book This Is Going To Hurt based on his experiences as a junior doctor will be published in September. He has also written columns for newspapers and contributed material to television comedy such as Mitchell & Webb, Very British Problems and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

He fronted the popular musical comedy act The Amateur Transplants, whose iconic London Underground Song had over 10 million hits on iTunes. The ATs have produced four number one albums in the iTunes comedy charts and were winners of the 2014 London Cabaret Awards.

The performance is tomorrow evening at 7.45pm. Tickets £19.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk