Christmas songs from Concentus

There was a packed audience in St Saviour’s Church at 4pm on Saturday December 17.

At Christmas with Concentus one is always assured of so much more than a simple choral concert. There will be popular songs, cabaret items, carols for joining in.

But the important items will be given insightful performances, and the conductor’s comments will be both apt and audible.

Twenty-seven items in two halves, with refreshments in between, were so varied that one needed to be attentive to appreciate the work which had undoubtedly gone into the preparation for this extravaganza.

There were items where the choir sang unaccompanied, others where the piano of Nicola Brazier sustained the musical line, and yet others where we could appreciate the magnificent St Saviour’s organ, under the expert hands and feet of John Ross.

The large choir (some 90 singers) was occasionally sub-divided into a “large group”, a “mid group” or the smaller “Bourne Chorus”.

On such occasions Adrian White could leave his podium and join the singers, while Jo Fowler ably conducted.

And we enjoyed a wonderful spoof, based on our beloved Gilbert and Sullivan, when David Horne, one of the choir tenors, told us in song of the people he “definitely had on his little list”.

There were many delicious “visual aids” as the choir donned funny hats, helmets which lit-up, and so on, all to the delight of the listeners.

There were some fine performances of the undisputed masterpieces: two excerpts from Vivaldi’s Gloria, two items by Handel, a rare treat by Bruckner; and excerpts from Karl Jenkins’s The Armed Man. But in addition, no matter how “popular” the item, we found something new in it, so involved were the choir in their performances.

In the audience were the town’s Mayor and our Member of Parliament. It was appropriate that they, like us, could enjoy some really collaborative singing in what was yet another triumph for Concentus. There was a retiring collection in aid of the JPK Project, aimed at providing a supported living environment for local people with learning disabilities. By Robin Gregory.

