Christmas concert with full orchestra

Eastbourne Choral Society’s Christmas concert will feature a full orchestral accompaniment and four professional soloists, in a performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio at All Saints Church, Grange Road.

Under its musical director John Hancorn, the choir will be joined once again by locally-based soloists Rachel Shouksmith, soprano, who has sung a wide variety of sacred works and operatic roles, and Rebecca Leggett, mezzo, who has sung with Opera di Firenze amongst others. Alongside them will be internationally-known operatic tenor Neil Jenkins, and Andrew Robinson, bass, who is appearing in the current Brighton Early Music Festival. Leading the Eastbourne Sinfonia for this concert will be Alison Bury, who records and performs extensively at the highest levels, from Glyndebourne to worldwide tours, and works with singers including the operatic soprano Danielle de Niese.

The concert is on Saturday December 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £12, are available from the Tourist Information Centre or on the door. Further details can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

