Chamber choir’s upcoming dates

Last Sunday marked the beginning of the Christmas season for well-known local chamber choir, the Renaissance Singers.

John Purcell commented: “At St Johns Church in Meads, the singers performed the first of their seasonal concerts. Their Advent meditation was greatly enjoyed and appreciated by the large audience. Their choice of music, mostly unaccompanied, was as always, a feast for the ears and almost £350 was raised for ‘Bloodwise’ the charity that used to be known as Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research.

If you missed this treat, then you have several more opportunities to hear the Renaissance Singers over the coming weeks.

On Saturday December 17 at Our Lady of Ransom Church (opposite the town hall) at 4pm, the Renaissance Singers will be leading a programme of Candlelit Carols and Readings. The Retiring Collection will be for the local charity The JPK Foundation.

Here is a time to stop and breathe at the end of a long day of Christmas preparations and enjoy familiar carols and readings to remind us of the real meaning of Christmas.

Do pop in and unwind before you go home at the end of a busy shopping day. Refreshments follow the performance.

Then on Tuesday December 20 at St Saviour’s Church, South Street, at 7.30pm, The Renaissance Singers will be performing in the annual Gala Christmas Concert. Admission £8 on the door, with free admission to children under 12. Along with an invited choir of 40 friends, the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass, soloists and readers, we hope to give you a really fun, festive evening. Come along and join in all your favourite carols. The band will play from 7.15pm so come early to entoy the wonderful sound of a great brass band at Christmas. Mulled wine and mince pies for all at the end of the concert.

Finally, on Sunday January 8 at St John’s Church in Meads at 3pm we will perform in a Musical Meditation for Epiphany. We established the tradition of ‘rounding off Christmas’ by presenting an Epiphany Concert several years ago. This proved to be a popular time to think about the implications of Christmas for the New Year to come.”

