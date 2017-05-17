Celebration of the Sounds of Music

Following the success of The Sounds Of Music when first performed in March, the show returns for a second outing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne.

This celebration of the unforgettable music by the legendary partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein will be held on Sunday July 2 at 4pm.

So if you missed it first time here’s another chance to see it - or if you’ve seen and enjoyed it, why not come again?

Rodgers and Hammerstein achieved phenomenal success writing a total of 11 musicals during the 1940a and 50s, and their music together resulted in the award of 34 Tonys, two Emmys, 15 Academy Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes.

The concert features 25 songs from five of their best known musical including Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, King and I and not forgetting the memorable Sound of Music, the film of which is widely regarded as one of the most popular of all time.

There will be three professional singers including Victoria Farley who has appeared in Wicked and Les Miserables, Andrew Bateup who appeared in Joseph on a national tour plus numerous concerts, and Loula Geater who has toured in That’s Entertainment and Mad About the Musicals and has appeared in pantomimes. Students from the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts will be performing a medley from the Sound of Music and the Heathfield Choral Society will perform You’ll Never Walk Alone. The concert will be narrated by Tom Duncanson.

Tickets priced £17 with £2 concessions from www.royalhippodrome.com or 01323 802020.