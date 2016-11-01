Celebrating more than 50 years of Motown magic

Celebrating more fifty years of the sweet sound of Motown, the record label that became a music genre all of its own, Motown’s Greatest Hits – How Sweet It Is brings Hitsville USA to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday 17 November.

This show will feature all the Motown favourite classics from Reach Out I’ll Be There, Walk Away Renee, I Can’t Help Myself, Going Loco in Acapulco, My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, and Get Ready, to I heard It Through The Grapevine, Sir Duke, The Tracks Of My Tears, Dancing On The Ceiling, and I Want You Back. Get Ready to Go Loco Down in Acapulco with Motown’s Greatest Hits – How Sweet It Is at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday 17 November at 7.30pm. Tickets £20-£23.50, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. For more information see Eastbourne Theatres on Facebook and EBTheatres Twitter.