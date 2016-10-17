Celebrating an all-time great album

Whatever the lunar cycle the Congress Theatre will experience the Dark Side of the Moon on Saturday October 22 when the highly acclaimed tribute to Pink Floyd, Think Floyd, returns for a night which celebrates the music of one of the UK’s most important and significant bands.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “Think Floyd have been presenting the music of Pink Floyd for over 20 years live on stage and we are delighted they are returning to the Congress Theatre.

The show is an absolute must for all Pink Floyd fans, it’s not just the music that they recreate so stunningly, it is also the incredible feeling of being at a Pink Floyd concert from the lighting to the stunning visual effects - the atmosphere they create is spot on. The thrilling concert is enhanced by impressive laser light shows and sheer musical excellence.

“This brand-new show is split into two distinct halves, which work perfectly in union with each other, the seminal albums The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here will be performed live from start to finish reminding audiences just why they are masterpieces and two of the most influential albums of all time.”

The band will also perform from a whole range of classic Pink Floyd from Syd Barrett era at the very start of the bands incarnation through to the Division Bell album (which spent 51 weeks in the UK album chart).

The Dark Side of the Moon was the eighth album by Pink Floyd. Originally released on March 1 1973, on the label Harvest, it explores themes including conflict, greed, the passage of time, and mental illness, the latter partly inspired by Barrett’s deteriorating mental state. The Dark Side of the Moon was an immediate success and topped the Billboard Top LPs & Tapes chart for a week and remained in the chart for 741 weeks from 1973 to 1988. With an estimated 45 million copies sold, it is Pink Floyd’s most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling worldwide. It produced two singles, Money, and Us and Them, and is the band’s most popular album among fans and critics, and has been ranked as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Following the bands unexpected reunion for the first time in 24 years for the charity concert Live 8 in 2005 the band will never officially reunite again, despite being offered £136 million to tour it will never happen.

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmore recently purchased a historic Bathhouse on Hove seafront which is close to his current home.

Performance starts 7.30pm, tickets £22 - book on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

