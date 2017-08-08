Capturing the crystal pure vocals and true talent of Karen Carpenter

Only one performer portraying the vocals of Karen Carpenter has received the accolade of a glowing endorsement by none other than Richard Carpenter.

Describing Wendy Roberts’ performance on televison as a “very accurate and a faithful portrayal”, Karen’s brother Richard confessed to being “flattered” by her amazing depiction of his sister’s velvet vocals.

During the 1970s, Karen and Richard – The Carpenters – scored a dozen top 20 hits in the UK. They ranked among the top selling artists of the decade, and shifted an incredible 35 million units.

Star of revue production A Tribute To The Carpenters, Wendy’s performances of chart-topping hits Top of the World, We’ve Only Just Begun, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know and Only Yesterday have been critically acclaimed worldwide...in fact, Wendy is sometimes credited for being part of creating the tribute show phenomenon. “During the Nineties,” she said, “the whole tribute show industry that we have today was still to be invented. I remember having a discussion about the wonderful legacy of hit songs the Carpenters had left the world and saying someone should create a show featuring all their hits.

“The next thing you know A Tribute To The Carpenters was performing to full houses throughout the country culminating with a storming appearance at the London Palladium.”

However, at the height of her popularity, Wendy hung up her microphone to begin a family, but now brand new theatre show The Carpenters’ Songbook sees her in the spotlight once more.

Show producer Pete Tobit claims that since Wendy bowed out of Tribute To The Carpenters, few shows have offered the depth and authenticity offered by Wendy’s vocals. “We’ve tempted her out of retirement for one final tour,” he added. “It’s a chance to genuinely relive the timeless quality or Richard and Karen’s music - songs that are as relevant today as when The Carpenters enjoyed their first hit Close to You in 1970.

“The Carpenters’ Songbook is coming to town – it’s yesterday once more.”

The show is at the Winter Garden on Saturday September 9, 7.30pm; tickets £22, call 01323 412000 or go to eastbournetheatres.co.uk