Captivating music

Bourne Chorus is looking forward to performing its captivating and challenging summer programme In Harmony on Sunday May 14 at 4pm at All Saints Chapel, Darley Road.

From the contemporary (Jar of Hearts, Rather Be, Adele’s Someone Like You) to toe-tappers (Trickle Trickle, Blue Moon, Higher and Higher) Bourne Chorus will be showcasing vocal dexterity. Supporting St Wilfred’s Hospice, tickets £10 (under 16’s £5) can be obtained from Tourist Information Centre, or from ticketsource.co.uk/bournechorus