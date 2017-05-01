Californian artist to play live at Printers Playhouse

California-based songwriter Corinne West is stopping off in Eastbourne during her current UK which started in April.

She will play live at Printers Playhouse on Friday May 12 having just released her new single, a reworking of the Battlefield Band song The Yew Tree, written by Brian McNeill.

At the age of 15 Corinne left home with guitar in hand to travel across America in a converted school bus; she sang in hard rock bands in Los Angeles when she was a teenager, studied theatre in her mid-twenties, restored antique bi-plane wings, worked as a stonemason in the rural mountains of California, and opened a fine art business in fused-glass and metal with a blacksmith in the High Sierra mountains

While Corinne is a now well-established figure on the acoustic roots/folk scene with five critically acclaimed albums, she’s also a visual artist and is described as a visionary. Tickets £10 from onlineticketseller.com, or Printers Playhouse.