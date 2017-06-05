Busy time ahead for Concentus

Still basking in the glory of being an award-winning choir at this years Hastings International Musical Festival, Concentus is looking ahead to its summer performances.

Offering an eclectic mix of music, this choir with 11 years of vocal development is relishing the opportunity to captivate yet again. It’s been a busy year for Concentus which has already been in concert mode having merged with three local junior schools when they performed Zimbe! at Ocklynge school in April. Shortly after members summoned up more energy to entertain their twinned choir, Voice and Spirit, from Appen in Germany as they journeyed to Eastbourne as guests. Their German counterparts went home exhausted but well entertained.

Concentus would love audiences to hear them at either St Leonard’s Parish Church on Saturday June 17 at 7.30pm or at St Saviour’s Church, South Street, Eastbourne, at 4pm the following Saturday, June 24. Tickets £10 (under 16 - £5) either on the door or from the Tourist Information Centre. You can buy tickets from Newberry Tully Estate Agents in Seaford, or from Semantics, 33 Grove Road, or www.concentus.ticketsource.co.uk.