Bring Christmas on with St Agnes Fountain’s live gig

Music fans will want to welcome St Agnes Fountain back to Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday December 17 at 7.30pm to properly launch the festive season.

St Agnes Fountain have staged a series of sell-out Christmas shows across the country for the past 15 years, and the opening bars of the first song in an Aggies concert will send a tingle down the spine.

The band members are David Hughes, Fairport Convention’s Chris Leslie and BBC Folk Awards winners Chris While and Julie Matthews.

Expect all the festive favourites, Once in Royal David’s City, In the Bleak Midwinter, God Bless You Merry Gentleman, a haunting version of Silent Night, their classic rendition of I Saw Three Ships, and a few surprises that include a reggae version of Away in a Manager and Little Town of Bethlehem delivered to the tune of Soft Cell’s Tainted Love.

Tickets costing £22.50 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

