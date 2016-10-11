Brilliant duo back at club with their unique sound

Described by BAFTA nominated entertainer Richard Digance as “absolutely brilliant”, North East duo Landermason return to The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday October 19.

Multi-instrumentalist Fiona Lander (vocals, piano, whistles, saxes, clarinet and recorder) and Paul Mason (guitars and vocals) have developed a unique sound and their performance is often described as “refreshingly different.”

They combine both traditional and contemporary folk with jazz and other styles in their beautiful and striking arrangements. To date, they have recorded five albums, an EP and a charity single on their own label, and have enjoyed airplay on BBC Radio 2,3 and 4. Their spellbinding live shows are full of variety with plenty of audience interaction. All are welcome to the event and admission is £7 on the door with half price for students and under 16s. The doors open at 7.30pm - for more info call 01323 728268.