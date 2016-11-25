Bourne Chorus’s offering

Bourne Chorus, the Eastbourne-based close vocal harmony group, returns to All Saints Chapel, Darley Road, on Sunday December 4.

The programme will be a mix of traditional and unusual Christmas songs, a capella and accompanied, classical compilations and quirky arrangements with some surprises along the way.

Tickets for A Little Christmas Music are £10 (£5 for under 16s) from 07799 116653, Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, or Ticketsource. The concert will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

