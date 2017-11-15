Bourne Chorus prepare for Christmas entertainment

Award-winning close vocal harmony group Bourne Chorus was given the “wonderful” honour of singing to both the players and crowds at Twickenham last Saturday.

Having learnt the Argentinian National Anthem, the choir served this up to the Argentinian team as they arrived at the stadium. Members of the group also entertained appreciative fans ahead of the game with well-loved favourite scores on the stage at the Fan Village. Argentina may not have been happy with the result (21-8 to England) but Bourne Chorus certainly felt victorious on the homeward journey.

This talented group will next perform A Little Christmas Music at Christ Church, Seaside, on Saturday December 2 at 4pm.

Spokesperson Lynn Large said: “Bourne Chorus promise that you will be thoroughly entertained with their challenging programme of delights. For example, did you know you should Never Tango With An Eskimo and a Hippopotamus For Christmas is not beyond the desires of a child? The group will rock you with Holly Jolly, Going To Bethlehem and the Jesus Child. You may also reminisce about Christmas’ past with White Christmas, Infant Holy and Adoramus Te. At the start of this busy season why not take time out to sit, listen, laugh and reflect with Bourne Chorus on the real and beautiful message of Christmas.”

Tickets £10 (£5 for under 16’s) available from Tourist information Centre, 07799 116653, www.ticketsource.co.uk, or on the door.