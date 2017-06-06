Blues Underground showcases guitarist Steve Morrison

Next Thursday make a date with Steve Morrison’s Blues Night at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne.

He plays on June 15 from 7.30pm - tickets cost just £5.

Steve blends the driving rhythms of John Lee Hooker with the slide guitar of Ry Cooder to create a sound all his own. His ability to hold the bassline and chords, while adding melody lines that sing, make his guitar playing complete. His songs are socially astute and heartfelt, and delivered by a warm, rich, and distinctive voice. With songs of humour, sadness and protest this is one blues musician not stuck down at the crossroads.

Steve performs regularly in venues big and small in and around London and the south-east of England. He is always working with new musicians and involved in recording projects. He has played guitar all his life and last year was a finalist in the Sky Arts Guitar Star competition where he wowed the legend that is singer George Benson who described his playing as “fantastic.”

Steve commented: “I have always loved blues music and consider all the old blues men and women to have been my teachers. But, more importantly they have been my inspiration and I remind myself they were at the cutting edge of music, ahead of their time, looking for something new, and creating the music of their age.”