Blowing their own trumpet and ready for Christmas 2016

Wealden Brass Band is ready to launch into its “very busy” Christmas period with performances leading right up to December 24.

The band, formed in 1979 and based in Hailsham, is thriving with over 30 members and growing all the time.

The future looks secure - within the main group there is a learners band aged from 11-14, and at Hailsham Community College a brass group taught by three members of the band including musical director David Padget will eventually join the ranks of the school orchestra, and Wealden Brass Band itself. Two of this group are already attending rehearsals with the band at Union Corner, Hailsham.

The band is a hard working but also happy and fun, which shows in their jolly and upbeat music.

The programme is: Saturday December 3 at Trinity Church, Willingdon, from 2.30pm, Sunday December 4 RAFA Hailsham Pavilion from 3pm,

Thursday December 8 in Horam High Street (Carols) 6pm, Friday December 9 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Eastbourne 8pm, Saturday December 10 Hellingley Church from 6.30pm, Sunday December 11 at the King’s Head pub in Upper Horsebridge at 2pm, Thursday December 15 at The Triangle Willingdon (Carols) from 7pm, Saturday December 17 at St Mary’s Church in Hailsham from 3pm, Saturday December 24 at the Star Inn in Alfriston with carols at 4pm.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/christmas/