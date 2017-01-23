Be dazzled by the heat and passion of Spanish guitar

The Old Chapel in Alfriston is rapidly becoming a favourite for home-based and international performers.

Shortly before Christmas, musicians from New York, Austin Texas, and Statesboro, Georgia played to capacity audiences and there are visits planned by artists from as far afield as Nashville, Tennessee and Durban in KwaZulu Natal.

The next musician from overseas to come to play at the former Congregational Church, with its gallery supported by pillars that were formerly ships masts, is Spanish virtuoso guitarist, Juan Martin, a native of Andalucía, where he still has a home in Málaga. He will perform on Saturday February 4 at 7pm.

Voted one of the top three guitarists and the top flamenco guitarist in the world by US magazine, Guitar Player, the great man has performed alongside the likes of Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, played at Picasso’s 90th birthday, appeared at all the world’s major festivals, brought the Royal Albert Hall to its feet during a live BBC broadcast and was the first flamenco artist to record with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

After recent sell out concerts in the premier concert halls of London, New York, Toronto, Sydney and throughout Europe and Asia, this is a wonderful and rare opportunity to see this living legend of the flamenco guitar, and to see him up close!

His concert in the beautiful and historic surroundings of the Old Chapel will transport you to the Spain of Málaga, Granada , Córdoba and Jerez, on a journey through the diverse cultures of Andalucia, with its Byzantine chants and Hebraic and Moorish laments, to the Rumba, Guajiras and Milonga sounds of Argentina and Cuba.

Seats £18.50 and only from the Hailsham Pavilion – call 01323 841414.