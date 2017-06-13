Bassey Plays Basie for fans at Splash Point Jazz Club

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne’s gig for June features five top musicians all from the south coast.

Brighton-based trombonist Mark Bassey is regarded as a highly versatile musician, covering many styles from swing to bop as well as the more contemporary fields. In addition to a busy gig schedule Mark teaches regularly at Trinity College of Music, the Guildhall School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music in London.

In between all of that he has found time to put together a show devoted to the music of Count Basie, with his own arrangements of the Basie Band songbook. Bassey Plays Basie has been a huge favourite at festivals, and on Wednesday June 28 Mark is bringing the show to Eastbourne’s Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade. He will be joined by Andy Panayi (saxes/flute), Terry Seabrook (keys), Steve Thompson (bass) and Milo Fell (drums). Tickets are £10 on the door and the music starts at 8pm, and finishes at 10.30pm.