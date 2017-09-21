Bandstand tribute acts continue to entertain

Eastbourne Bandstand’s longest running season continues with legendary tributes, traditional concert music and impressive firework finales. Transporting audiences back to the late 1970’s this evening (Friday) from 8pm is Total Jam, the UK’s leading tribute to The Jam. Donning smartly tailored suits and playing replica instruments, Total Jam recreate the signature look, sound and feel of Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler.

On Saturday Audiences can prepare for an evening of Sir Elton John classics as Jimmy Love and his band recreate his greatest performances from 8pm. Ticket prices start at £7.75 adults and £5.50 children.