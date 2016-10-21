Back to the sixties

Music from the headiest days in British history is about to be celebrated at Eastbourne’s Under Ground Theatre.

Critically acclaimed jazz singer Kevin Fitzsimmons and award-winning musicians - who include two previous winners of prestigious Young Jazz Musician Of The Year - will bring their new show to the Under Ground Theatre on November 25.

The show, The ‘In’ Crowd - Jazz In The Swinging 60s, comes direct from its debut at the Wall2Wall Jazz Festival in Wales where it won rave reviews.

Frontman Kevin Fitzsimmons’ vocal style has featured in TV and radio commercials in UK and Europe - including a TV advert with Hollywood movie star Naomi Watts - and his album Show Me The Way was released to critical acclaim. He has enjoyed sell-outs with his band at venues around the UK, including several times at world-famous Ronnie Scott’s, he had a one hour live concert broadcast on Jazz FM and appeared with his band in E4′s Made In Chelsea

Furthermore, his band features pianist Leon Greening, now a headliner at festivals like Ronnie Scott’s International Piano Trio Festival, upcoming bassist Adam King, and respected drummer Matt Fishwick. In this celebratory retrospective these accomplished musicians will be exploring the raft of songs from the jazz artists that seeped into the mainstream during this unique time.