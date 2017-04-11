Back to pier on Easter Sunday

After a successful debut at Eastbourne pier’s 1901 Jazz Lounge and Blues Kitchen, Con Brio return to the pier on Easter Sunday.

Con Brio will be playing a mix of jazz, soul and blues from 4–7pm featuring Callum Mulholland (guitar), John Purcell (keyboard and saxophone), Aiden Purdey (drums) and Anna Purcell (vocals and piano). They’ll be sure to play their popular Eastbourne Song, perfect for the pier. The 1901 Jazz Lounge opened earlier this year and this gig forms part of the bar’s first summer season of music.