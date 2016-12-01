Bacharach classics in a celebration of award-winning composer’s songs

Back To Bacharach recreates the sounds of Burt Bacharach at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Thursday, December 15, at 7.30pm

Bacharach is an icon of popular music who has won six Grammy Awards and 3 Academy awards with over 70 top 40 hits in the USA and over 50 top 40 hits in the UK.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “Back To Bacharach celebrates the magical music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th century, who together with Hal David penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

“This exciting production is performed by three of the finest West End singers accompanied by a live ten-piece band recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless hits.”

Songs featured in the show include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more – songs everyone will remember and fall in love with again.

Maria added “We are proud to announce that Back to Bacharach have partnered with Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading breast cancer charity. Breast Cancer Now supports world-class breast cancer research across the UK and Ireland and believes that if we all act now, by 2050, breast cancer will have taken its last life. That’s why Back to Bacharach are pleased to be supporting this worthy charity by donating £1 from each theatre ticket sold, and committing to raise a minimum of £10,000 by doing so.”

Maria added: “Our vocalists have performed all over the world most recently seeing them perform on tours with Strictly Come Dancing arena tour, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, West Side Story and Whistle Down the Wind.

“Our musicians are regular performers for BBC orchestras and various touring shows throughout the U.K. and internationally, as well as recording for many famous artists.”

Tickets £21 and £23 with concessions available from 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk