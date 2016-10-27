Authentic blues from the heart of Louisiana’s finest

Straight from Baton Rouge in Louisiana comes bluesman Larry Garner to play live at Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday evening.

Larry was born in New Orleans in 1952 and was raised around Baton Rouge, the home of Swamp Blues music.

His first inspiration was the guitar playing preacher Reverend Utah Smith. Garner made acquaintance with local musicians such as Lonesome Sundown and Tabby Thomas. He was taught to play guitar by his uncle and two other elders. Garner completed military service in Korea and returned to Baton Rouge, working part-time in music and full-time at a Dow Chemical plant.

He has been influenced by many of the Baton Rouge blues scene and writes his own material reflecting his upbringing and surroundings - his songs are delivered with a sense of irony and passion.

A five-time Blues Music Award nominee for Contemporary Male Blues Artist, he was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame in 2002, and has been honoured by the BBC as its Bluesman of the Year.

With a dozen albums to his credit and thousands of blues miles travelled, Larry Garner is without doubt one of the world’s top contemporary bluesmen.

He is in the UK for just a handful of dates and is being backed by the British based Norman Beaker Band, who Pavilion regulars have seen many times backing Chris Farlowe.

As well as Chris, Norman and the band have shared the stage with amongst others Chuck Berry, Jack Bruce, BB King, Alexis Korner, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and recently supported Van Morrison on an extensive tour.

Seats £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk