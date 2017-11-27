Authentic and charming candlelit Christmas show

Maverick barefoot musician, composer and guitar virtuoso Richard Durrant is set for another magical wintry Christmas tour of UK venues - once again with guest singer Amy Kakoura and top British folk fiddler Nick Pynn.

The music comes from folk, pagan and Christian traditions which, with Richard’s own distinctive approach to the guitar, places these annual wintry happenings far from the more commercial aspects of Christmas. These glorious and authentic concerts have become a much-loved part of Christmas for audiences throughout the UK. From the oldest song in the Oxford Book of Carols to Fairytale Of New York on ukulele, this is a show packed full of surprises and midwinter charm.

They will play two shows on Friday December 22 at St Mary and St Peter’s Church in Wilminton. 3pm and 7.30pm. To book tickets call 01273 453422 Tickets £16 from www.richarddurrant.com. There are other Sussex dates in Shoreham, East Chiltington, and Worthing.