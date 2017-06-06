Authentic and atmospheric music from “the storyteller’s storyteller”

Wind down from the election this weekend with the American roots, acoustic, country, folk and indie performer Otis Gibbs who hails from Indiana.

Otis is a celebrated singer songwriter of songs with social and political themes, and a prolific podcaster who has independently released several albums since 2002. He performs live at the Old Chapel, in Alfriston, on Sunday June 11 from 7.30pm.

Currently living in Nashville, Tennessee, his visits to the UK are not as frequent as British fans would like, but he was recently persuaded by Billy Bragg and Ian Hunter to come here and tour with them.

Otis is a unique writer of songs, teller of tales, populist agitator, and social dissident, who has often been compared to Woody Guthrie, Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen and other American blue collar songwriters. The website Saving Country Music describes him as a “storyteller’s storyteller.” A recent single was Sputnik Monroe - the story of how a professional wrestler fought to desegregate a Memphis auditorium. Sputnik Monroe was a “bad guy” or “heel” who wrestled in Memphis in the late 1950s. It was his job to make wrestling fans hate him so much, that they would lay down their hard earned money to see him lose.

Gibbs has recorded more than 100 podcasts under the title Thanks For Giving A Damn that consist of conversational interviews with musicians. Podcasts have included conversations with Mando Saenz, Ramsay Midwood, Jim White, Dilbert McClinton, and Amy Lashley.

Gibbs was raised in Wanamaker, Indiana, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Indianapolis. He recalls being introduced to the music industry at an early age, when a friend of his aunt’s that was supposed to be babysitting him would take him to a nearby saloon to earn money by singing while he played the piano. Gibbs worked for over 10 years as a tree planter in Indiana, planting what he estimates to be over 7,000 trees.

He has quite a story to tell, for he has travelled far and wide, wandered with nomadic shepherds in Romania, bedded down with hobos, was a fifth grade yo-yo champion, and once wrestled a bear (and lost).

Tickets £16.50 available on the door.