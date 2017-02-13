Ambitious offering from local singers

Elizabeth Muir-Lewis seems to have the energy of at least ten normal folk. She teaches singing. She is vice chair of the Eastbourne Arts Circle. With husband Terry Pridmore she runs an after-dinner speakers’ agency. At London’s Royal Academy of Music she made possible the annual singing competition in memory of her former husband, international tenor Richard Lewis. And on February 12 at the Under Ground Theatre we saw her in action as conductor of the singing group she founded, the Sussex Song Makers.

It was an ambitious programme. Eight picked sopranos and mezzos with one female accompanist ranged over music with words in French, German and English. Apart from This Old Man, arranged by James Fullylove, it was serious fare; Mendelssohn, Purcell, Britten, Saint Saens, Roberton and Rutter. Throughout there was proof of much practice. Small groups like this run the risk of losing “balance” as more powerful performers can swamp the gentler voices. Not on this occasion, though!

Highlights for me included a little known setting by Schubert of The Lord Is My Shepherd and Mozart’s Ave Verum. Sometimes at other recitals one wishes for a little greater variety, but here Elizabeth had not merely come up with a very varied programme for the eight singers operating “as one”, but had also built in some carefully-placed poetry and a number of solos and duets. No need for imported soloists: individual members of the group were well up to the challenges. Throughout, the UGT’s fine grand piano was played with great sensitivity by Jennie Beckwith. Iona Taylor and Ann Gregory included in their discerning readings some poems by a much-loved former member of the Song Makers, Margaret Whitehead , whose premature and rather sudden death saddened us all. In April the same programme is to be performed in London. But remember, Eastbourne heard it first. By Robin Gregory.