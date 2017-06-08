Amazing charity fundraiser by Eastbourne choir

Voices Choir’s Summer Spectacular concert took place last Friday and raised the roof with songs old and new at the King’s Centre, Eastbourne, whilst raising the “amazing” sum of £1800 for local charity Embrace.

The charity works with children and families in and around the locality, and the funds raised will help those who are trying to cope with Autism and all the challenges it brings.

There were over 200 in the audience listening to the choir singing arrangements mainly written by choir director and former West End Theatre/TV performer Diana Terry. The general consensus of opinion was “best concert yet.”

The new term at Voices begins July 19/20 - Wednesdays from 7-9pm at Christ The King Church in Eastbourne, and Thursdays from 12.30-2pm and also 7-9pm at Pevensey Bay Baptist Church. All welcome - info at www.voiceschoir.co.uk.