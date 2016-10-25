All the passion of A Chorus Line at Eastbourne College

Rehearsals are in full swing for Eastbourne College’s musical A Chorus Line, which takes to the stage in the Birley Centre from December 6-10.

Based on true stories, A Chorus Line revolutionised Broadway, becoming the longest running musical in New York theatre history. Set at an open audition for a new musical, the director, Zach, tests those desperate for a chance to be in a big show, the chance of a lifetime. Told through captivating song, riveting drama and stunning choreography, the auditionees describe the events that have shaped their lives.

Boasting such classics as One (Singular Sensation) and What I Did For Love, A Chorus Line is an iconic musical masterpiece. In the College’s major production of the year, a cast of over 40 pupils will stomp their stuff, jazz their hands and sing like Broadway stars. Tickets £9 from 452255 or boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk. Performances on December 6 at 6pm, and December 7-10 at 7.45pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.