Acclaimed quartet returns to UGT to play Beethoven recital

The Under Ground Theatre’s 18th season of chamber recitals concludes with a second visit from the highly acclaimed Archaeus String Quartet, continuing to play the complete cycle of Beethoven Quartets.

These talented musicians perform on Sunday May 21 at 2.45pm. The venue is open from 2.15pm.

Archaeus String Quartet is Ann Hooley and Rosemary Lock (violins), Elizabeth Turnbull (viola) and Martin Bradshaw (cello).

No strangers to premiere performance venues around the world, the quartet enjoys a broad repertoire and several composers have written works specifically for them, including Antonin Tucapsky, Jeffrey Joseph, Jenni Roditi and Leonard Salzedo.

Their CD recordings include the quartet by Minna Keal, quartets by York Bowen with the quintet for bass clarinet with Timothy Lines, quartets by Ethel Smyth, Amy Beach and Susan Spain-Dunk; Leonard Salzedo, and quartets by Cyril Scott.

All five of their CDs have been well received by critics. The recording of Salzedo quartets and the sonata for violin and viola (written for and performed by Ann Hooley and Elizabeth Turnbull) was selected as Editor’s Choice in Gramophone Magazine.

