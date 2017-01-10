Acclaimed musicians return to Eastbourne for 15th year

Classical music lovers can begin 2017 in style with a magical musical break at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne as it welcomes back the celebrated London Mozart Players for a weekend of entertainment from Friday February 3 to Sunday February 5.

Returning to the hotel for the 15th year, the orchestra is a firm favourite of the hotel and the annual weekend is set to be as popular as ever.

The London Mozart Players was established in 1949 by Harry Bleach and is a renowned musical collective performing and thrilling audiences around the world.

The weekend will begin on Friday with a live concert in the Compton Room featuring classic pieces such as Mozart’s Clarinet Quartet in B flat major, Nielsen’s Serenata in vano and Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat major.

On Saturday, the entertainment continues with an illustrated talk led by Sebastian Comberti on Schoenberg’s incredible Verklarte Nacht, followed by light refreshments in the Great Hall accompanied by another regular musical fixture at The Grand in the form of Shelley van Loen and the Palm Court Strings.

On Saturday evening, in the lead-up to the second concert of the weekend starting at 6.30pm, guests will get the chance to join the London Mozart Players in an open rehearsal as they prepare for the evening’s performance.

For more information or to book please visit www.grandeastbourne.com or call 01323 412345.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.