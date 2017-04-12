Acclaimed folk artist Nancy Kerr on her way to Hailsham

Songwriter and celebrated fiddle player Nancy Kerr, who spent many of her early years playing with Mercury nominated Eliza Carthy, is one of English folk music’s top performers.

She performs at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday April 29 from 7.30pm.

Nancy certainly has one of the best voices on the British folk scene today, and has been rewarded in recent years with six major BBC Folk Awards including Folk Singer of the Year.

Nancy has a traditional folk sound but she sings contemporary lyrics, often about struggle and injustice, and her latest album includes songs about victims of sexual assault, hijab-wearing women and austerity.

There have been songs about hard and painful human issues but she never quite loses hope or heart. She writes about the desecration of the natural world and indisputable environmental concerns, but as she sings, you can almost see the dandelions blooming through cracks in the concrete.

In 2013 Nancy joined up with the ground breaking super group, The Full English, led by Seth Lakeman.

Two more BBC Folk Awards followed, but she comes to the Pavilion with her own group, the Sweet Visitor Band, which includes James Fagan who often performs with Cara Dillon, Tom Wright from the Albion Band, Rowan Rheingans and top bassist Tim Yates.

Seats: £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk