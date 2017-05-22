A visit from Mr Brightside to Eastbourne Bandstand

-r3cQ1tabZw

Formerly known as Hot Fuss, named after the group’s much-loved album, The Killerz pride themselves on capturing the look, sound and energy of the award-winning band. Featuring the chart-topping hits Mr Brightside, When You Were Young and Human, visitors can sing along and enjoy a night of fantastic music and entertainment.

Paying tribute to the Las Vegas superstars, the group use a combination of string and brass sections at bigger venues to capture the likeness of the band as well as a combination of artistic integrity, love and passion all to give audiences a great experience.

Doors and the bar open at 7.00pm with the concert kicking off at 8.00pm for an evening of entertainment. Ticket prices start at £7.75 for adults and £5.50 for children, with 10% discount for Friends of the Bandstand.