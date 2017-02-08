A treat for Sunday

The Sussex Song Makers, directed by Elizabeth Muir-lewis, will entertain at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Sunday February 12 at 3pm with a mixture of ensembles, solos and duets, plus poetry to embellish the music, read by Ann Gregory and Iona Taylor.

The audience can enjoy sublime music by composers such as Purcell, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Schubert, Britten, Saint-Saens and John Rutter. In a short time the Sussex Song Makers have established a reputation for superb singing and versatile repertoire. Tickets £12.