A summer concert brimming with bright and breezy tunes

Somewhere Over the Rainbow was one of a wide-ranging selection of pieces sung by the Downland Singers at their summer concert in Trinity Church, Willingdon last Saturday (July 1).

The programme, which was greatly appreciated by their audience, included pieces as diverse as Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Michael Jackson’s Heal the World, and John Rutter’s Look to the Day.

Duetists Doreen and Jennie sang The Entertainer with gusto, cellist Denise reflectively rendered To a Wild Rose and English Country Garden, and Alastair gave a masterly performance on the organ of Toccata from Suite Gothique by Leon Boëllmann.

The audience got their chance to shine with Bella Mama and a new version of Sussex by the Sea for which they were rewarded with soft drinks and a selection of fancy cakes produced by members of the choir.

From the opening Sing a Song of Sixpence to the closing Thank You for the Music, this was a highly successful and well-received bright-and-breezy concert to match the summer sunshine outside.

The choir was extremely pleased to be able to support the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital through this performance.

By Jennie Macfadyen