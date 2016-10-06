A Great British folk institution

Rick Kemp once planted a row of trees with one for every musician who had played in Steeleye Span.

Now he would need at least 20, he reckons.

Change has always been part of Steeleye Span, a band well into its sixth decade.

Rick joined in 1971, partly because he wanted to play with Martin Carthy. By the time he turned up to the first rehearsal, Carthy had left.

But it’s that flexibility perhaps which explains the band’s longevity, Rick believes.

They are on the road again with a tour taking in the Royal Hippodrome theatre on October 23. With the departure of Peter Knight, they now line up as Maddy Prior, Rick, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman, Jessie May Smart and Andrew Sinclair. Past members have included the afore mentioned Carthy, John Kirkpatrick, Tim Harries and Bob Johnson.

When Rick joined the band, he had already retired and was settling down to a future mending cars and spraying cars at his brother’s garage. Then he was told of a vacancy in Steeleye Span, and he stayed with them for the next 15 years, during which time they had their monster hit, All Around My Hat.

“We didn’t expect that! There are certain things you can’t plan. It just happened, but actually it was Mike Batt that produced that album, and he had a great pop sensibility.”

It opened plenty of doors for the band – not least working with David Bowie, again something they could never have predicted.

Rick has retired from Steeleye Span and returned: “Most bands split up because they get bored or because they have had a row about who is writing what or who is getting the attention, and your only veto is to walk out. That’s what tends to happen, but then if you come back you have got to be flexible. But if someone comes into the band, you have got to accept their skills. You ask them to come into the band because you like what they do, not because you want them to do something else.

“But I didn’t really understand what the band was about for the first year. I thought they would all be wearing smocks and chewing grass but they were actually very sophisticated Londoners! It was quite a shock. But I loved it. It was all so quirky.”

Doors open 8pm, tickets £23.50 from 1323 802020.